Payne Durham: Makes first catch of season

Durham secured his only target for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 26-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Durham was in on 21 percent of the snaps -- 12 plays total -- which represented a new low over his first three games. However, the second-year pro at least came away with his first reception of the season. Top tight end Cade Otton finally saw his production rise in new coordinator Liam Coen's scheme with a seven-catch outing, but Durham still doesn't have a very bright outlook as his backup considering he's primarily being used in a blocking capacity.