Payne Durham News: Cleared while Otton's doubtful

Durham (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Durham and Devin Culp (ribs) both avoided injury designations and should continue to play larger roles in the regular-season finale since Cade Otton (knee) is listed as doubtful. Over the previous two games Otton missed, Durham caught seven of 10 targets for 65 yards and one touchdown. Durham upgraded to full practice participation Friday to gain clearance for Sunday's win-and-in game after missing practice Wednesday and being limited Thursday.