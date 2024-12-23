Payne Durham News: Five catches in expanded role

Durham brought in five of seven targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. He also fumbled once but Tampa Bay retained possession.

With Cade Otton (knee) sidelined, Durham worked as the sole pass-catching option at tight end and finished the night tied for second in both receptions and targets. Both numbers also matched Durham's output in those categories over the 13 regular-season games he played as a rookie in 2023 and served as new single-game career highs. Durham's massive role expansion -- he logged 67 snaps (93 percent) overall, the most of any non-QB skill-position player -- will naturally be a one-game outlier if Otton is able to recover in time for a Week 17 home matchup against the Panthers on Sunday.