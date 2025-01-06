Payne Durham News: Gets into end zone Sunday

Durham brought in both targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Durham drew another start for Cade Otton (knee) and played on a robust 54 snaps (81 percent) in the close, playoff-clinching win. The second-year pro also recorded his second career touchdown on a six-yard pass early in the third quarter, which narrowed what had been a 16-6 halftime deficit. Durham has done a solid job over the last three games in Otton's stead, but the latter's ability to practice in limited fashion on two occasions during Week 18 prep could be a sign he'll be ready to return for Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Commanders.