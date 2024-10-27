Payne Durham News: Making return Week 8

Durham (calf) is active Sunday for a matchup against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers official site reports.

Durham missed Week 7 due to a calf issue, but he was able to log a full practice Friday after beginning the week with a DNP. The tight end entered the weekend deemed questionable for Sunday, but he'll be able to suit up against Atlanta. Durham has only one catch on one target for eight yards through six games in a backup role, but there's a chance he could be utilized more in the passing game with Tampa Bay's top wideouts -- Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) -- both out of action.