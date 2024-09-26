Pharaoh Brown Injury: Opens week limited

Brown (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Brown was held out of the first two games of the season due to a foot injury he sustained during training camp. He made his regular-season debut in Week 3 against the Dolphins, when he caught one pass (on two targets) for nine yards while playing 26 snaps on offense. His limited session Thursday could just be injury management, and Brown will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Lions.