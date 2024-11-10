Fantasy Football
Preston Smith headshot

Preston Smith News: Set to make team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 7:13am

Smith will make his debut with the Steelers on Sunday against the Commanders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith was acquired by the Steelers from the Packers on Tuesday, and the 2015 second-round pick picked up the defensive playbook quickly enough for Pittsburgh to clear him to play. Across his nine appearances with Green Bay, Smith accumulated 19 tackles (six solo) and 2.5 sacks. With Nick Herbig (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game, Smith should be the top choice to rotate in at outside linebacker behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Preston Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers
