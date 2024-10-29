Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Quan Martin headshot

Quan Martin News: Team-leading 11 tackles vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Martin finished Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears with 11 tackles (nine solo).

After opening the regular season with a nine-tackle effort against the Buccaneers in Week 1, Martin failed to log more than six combined tackles in each of the Commanders next six games. The starting free safety was more heavily involved Sunday, however, as he led the Commanders with 11 tackles while playing 52 defensive snaps. Martin is up to 44 combined tackles through eight regular-season games and is two shy from matching his production across 16 regular-season outings in 2023.

Quan Martin
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News