Quan Martin News: Team-leading 11 tackles vs. Chicago

Martin finished Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears with 11 tackles (nine solo).

After opening the regular season with a nine-tackle effort against the Buccaneers in Week 1, Martin failed to log more than six combined tackles in each of the Commanders next six games. The starting free safety was more heavily involved Sunday, however, as he led the Commanders with 11 tackles while playing 52 defensive snaps. Martin is up to 44 combined tackles through eight regular-season games and is two shy from matching his production across 16 regular-season outings in 2023.