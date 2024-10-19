Quentin Johnston Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Johnston (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's contest against the Cardinals.

It appears as if the second-year wideout is trending towards not playing Monday after failing to practice all week. The Chargers are dealing with an absurd number of injuries to their receiving corps with Ladd McConkey (hip, questionable), Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin, doubtful) all listed on the injury report. D.J. Chark (groin) could make his season debut, but the beleaguered wideout room could mean limited passing production for quarterback Justin Herbert.