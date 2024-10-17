Quentin Johnston Injury: Listed as non-participant Thursday

Johnston (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

Johnston exited this past weekend's win over the Broncos after suffering an ankle injury, and though he was able to return to the contest, the wideout's listed absence from Thursday's practice makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Monday night's game against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, fellow WRs Ladd McConkey (hip) and Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin) also are on the Chargers' Week 7 injury report after logging limited listings Thursday.