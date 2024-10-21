Quentin Johnston Injury: Sitting out Monday

Johnston (ankle) is inactive for Monday night's contest against the Cardinals.

An ankle issue led to Johnston being listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday through Saturday before approaching Monday's game listed as doubtful. In Johnston's absence versus Arizona, look for Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer to lead the Chargers' Week 7 receiving corps, with Simi Fehoko mixing in and Brenden Rice and Jalen Reagor available in reserve. Johnston's next chance to suit up for game action will arrive Sunday against the Saints.