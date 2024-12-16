Fantasy Football
Quentin Johnston News: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Johnston (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

The ankle injury is new for Johnston, so it bears monitoring his practice statuses over the next couple of days ahead of Thursday night's game against the Broncos. Johnston's 73 percent snap share against the Bucs on Sunday was right in line with his norm, so it's unclear when he was injured. He finished with a 5-45-1 receiving line on a season-high 10 targets. If Johnston were to miss Week 16, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Reagor and DJ Chark would be in line to handle outside wide receiver snaps, with rookie Ladd McConkey spending most of his time in the slot.

