Quentin Johnston News: Full practice Thursday

Johnston (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

After missing two straight contests, Johnston is poised to return to action Sunday against the Browns. In the process, he'll bolster a Chargers wideout corps that also features Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmer, and possibly DJ Chark (groin). Through five games thus far, Johnston has caught 14 of his 22 targets for 164 yards and three touchdowns, a pace that puts the 2023 first-rounder on the fantasy radar in deeper formats.