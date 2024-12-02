Quincy Williams News: Notches sack in loss

Williams recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Williams forced a fumble on rush attempt by Kenneth Walker on the first play of the game, but it was recovered by the Seahawks. Williams later added a sack of Geno Smith in the third quarter, raising his season total to 2.0 sacks. The linebacker has registered 87 total tackles (56 solo), including the 2.0 sacks, while also adding three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pass defensed over 12 games in 2024.