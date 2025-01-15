Quinn Ewers News: Makes self available for draft

Ewers announced Wednesday that he will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility at Texas to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Though Ewers could improve his draft stock with a strong showing in pre-draft workouts and/or at the NFL Scouting Combine, he likely won't be in contention to be the first quarterback off the board, with Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders currently shaping up as the top signal-callers in the class. That said, Ewers is a promising prospect, having led Texas to a 27-9 record over his three seasons as a starter and College Football Playoff appearances in both of the last two years. Over a four-year college career that began at Ohio State in 2021 before he moved to Texas in 2022, Ewers completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions while adding eight scores on the ground over 37 appearances.