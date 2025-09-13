The Browns -- who were granted a two-game roster exemption after the running back signed a contract ahead of Week 1 action -- still need to officially activate Judkins, but all signals are pointing toward that happening Saturday afternoon. Judkins signed with the team exactly one week ago, and he practiced Thursday for the first time since minicamp in June. With such limited practice time, it seems unlikely that he's ready for a full workload yet, so he'd likely mix in to some degree behind fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford.