Quinshon Judkins News: Browns nab Round 2 Ohio State RB

The Browns selected Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 36th overall.

Judkins (6-feet, 221 pounds) was a highly productive runner at both Ohio State (2024) and Mississippi (2022-2023), demonstrating uncommon explosiveness and three-down ability for a power running back. Judkins boosted his stock at the combine, where he demonstrated surprising speed with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash as well as a 38.5-inch vertical jump and 132-inch broad jump. Explosiveness like that paired with Judkins' power could give him uniquely high upside as an NFL runner, both in the sense of volume and efficiency. Judkins probably won't be a league-leading receiver at running back, but he should have 40 or 50-catch upside in addition to league-leader potential as a rusher. Jerome Ford is highly qualified as a passing-down back and is too good to send to the bench, but Ford is also in the final year of his rookie contract.