Quinshon Judkins News: Training camp absence continues

GM Andrew Berry acknowledged Thursday that the Browns may not see Judkins on the field at training camp for a while, the Associated Press reports.

Judkins, who the Browns took in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, remains unsigned after he was arrested July 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on a charge of battery and domestic violence. In reference to the rookie running back's status as training camp proceeds, Berry noted Thursday, "in terms of those decisions, signing, being at camp and everything like that, it's honestly probably too early to make any type of determination. So as we gather information, we'll have a better view on that," while adding "sometimes the information comes a little bit more slowly, but we're still in probably the information-gathering stage with him."