Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Qwan'tez Stiggers headshot

Qwan'tez Stiggers News: Drawing first career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Stiggers will start at cornerback in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

With D.J. Reed (groin) and Brandin Echols (shoulder) both inactive for the contest, Stiggers will step in to make his first career start, working at the cornerback spot opposite Sauce Gardner. A rookie fifth-round selection, Stiggers has seen most of his action on special teams thus far in his career, as he's played just 12 snaps on defense through his first 11 appearances with the Jets.

Qwan'tez Stiggers
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now