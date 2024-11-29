Raheem Mostert News: Leading rusher in Week 13 loss

Mostert rushed five times for 19 yards during he Dolphins' 30-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday. He also caught two of three targets for 15 yards.

Mostert was Miami's best option on the ground during Thursday's underwhelming loss, and he also had a 26-yard stiff-arm run wiped out by a holding penalty late in the third quarter. It was notable to see Mostert retake the No. 2 role from rookie Jaylen Wright, but he remains a lackluster fantasy option heading into a Week 14 home game against the Jets. Through nine games this season Mostert has only compiled 236 rushing yards on 65 carries (3.6 YPA), with just two touchdowns.