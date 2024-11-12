Raheem Mostert News: Used sparingly in backup role

Mostert secured two of three targets for 34 yards during Miami's 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday.

Mostert did not log a single carry during Monday night's win, while De'Von Achane rushed 12 times for 37 yards and Jaylen Wright logged five carries for three yards. Achane was also more involved than Mostert in the receiving game, securing all five of his targets for 15 yards. All three of Tua Tagovailao's targets to Mostert came on third down, and the veteran running back's 15 percent share of offensive snaps marked a season low. Mostert had logged at least 10 carries in three of four appearances leading up to Monday's win, but his role has to be considered uncertain heading into a Week 11 home game against the Raiders.