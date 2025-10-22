McCloud was released by the Falcons on Friday, but now he's already found a new home in the NFL with the WR-needy Giants, pending a physical. The 29-year-old boasts ample experience at both wide receiver and as a contributor in the return game, and across 17 regular-season appearances with Atlanta in 2024 he compiled a career-best receiving line with 62 catches, 686 yards and one touchdown on 87 targets. This year, however, McCloud racked up just six grabs for 64 yards across four regular-season appearances, and he had been a healthy scratch for the Falcons' prior two games.