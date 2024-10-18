Rayshawn Jenkins Injury: Expected to return this season

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that Jenkins (hand) is expected to play again this season, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 30-year-old underwent hand surgery on Oct. 11 and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, but Macdonald's comments Friday indicate that Jenkins will likely return at some point this season. The veteran safety will be forced to miss Seattle's next four games after going on IR, with his earlier possible returning coming in Week 12 against the Cardinals. Expect K'Von Wallace to continue serving as the Seahawks' top strong safety until Jenkins returns.