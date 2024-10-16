Rayshawn Jenkins Injury: Lands on IR with hand injury

The Seahawks placed Jenkins on injured reserve Wednesday due to a hand injury, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jenkins hasn't missed a defensive snap this season, even while wearing a club on his hand the last two games. However, it appears the injury has become severe enough that a multi-week absence is necessary for the 2017 fourth-round pick. Jenkins will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return is Week 12 against the Cardinals on Nov. 24. While Jenkins is sidelined, K'Von Wallace is likely to step up as the Seahawks' starting strong safety alongside free safety Julian Love.