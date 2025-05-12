Rayshawn Jenkins News: Coming to Cleveland

Jenkins signed with the Browns on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

The Browns also agreed to terms with Damontae Kazee, making Jenkins the second veteran safety the team signed Monday. Jenkins spent his 2024 campaign with the Seahawks, appearing in 13 games and recording 53 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across 525 defensive snaps. Now in Cleveland, the 31-year-old will likely have the opportunity to compete for a depth role in the team's secondary as the summer progresses.