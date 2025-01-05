Renardo Green Injury: Exits early from season finale

Green has been deemed questionable to return to Sunday's Week 18 matchup against Arizona due to a groin injury, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

The 49ers deemed Green questionable to re-enter Sunday's matchup midway through the third quarter. His exit thins an already depleted San Francisco secondary that entered Sunday without cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder), then lost safeties Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) and Malik Mustapha (knee) during the matchup. Isaac Yiadom, Rock Ya-Sin and Nick McCloud are candidates to step in for defensive snaps while Green is sidelined.