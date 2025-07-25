Renardo Green Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Green left Friday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green was in the midst of a strong practice before suffering the injury, and he'll undergo further tests to determine its severity. The 2024 second-rounder appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the 49ers in his rookie campaign and is expected to start at outside corner in 2025. An extended absence would give Darrell Luter (pelvis), Tre Brown, Tre Avery and Dallis Flowers additional opportunities for reps during practices and preseason games.