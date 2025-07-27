Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Renardo Green headshot

Renardo Green Injury: Will be out several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 27, 2025 at 1:52pm

Green (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for the next several weeks, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Green suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's training camp session, and the team expects him to return to practice the week of Aug. 11. Once healthy, the 24-year-old is expected to serve as one of the San Francisco's starting cornerbacks during the upcoming season.

Renardo Green
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now