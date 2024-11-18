Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Renardo Green headshot

Renardo Green News: Co-leads team in stops Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Green tallied eight tackles (seven solo) and one defensed pass in Sunday's Week 11 loss to Seattle.

Green and Deommodore Lenoir tied for the team lead in tackles in the last-minute loss. Green's eight tackles set a season-high mark, and he also logged a season-high 95 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps. He's played an increased role the past two weeks in the absence of Charvarius Ward (personal), but Ward returned to the team Monday and could return to action Sunday against Green Bay, per David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard.

Renardo Green
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now