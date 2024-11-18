Renardo Green News: Co-leads team in stops Sunday

Green tallied eight tackles (seven solo) and one defensed pass in Sunday's Week 11 loss to Seattle.

Green and Deommodore Lenoir tied for the team lead in tackles in the last-minute loss. Green's eight tackles set a season-high mark, and he also logged a season-high 95 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps. He's played an increased role the past two weeks in the absence of Charvarius Ward (personal), but Ward returned to the team Monday and could return to action Sunday against Green Bay, per David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard.