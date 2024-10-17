Ricky Pearsall Injury: Another full practice Thursday

Pearsall (chest) practiced fully Thursday.

As for the rest of the 49ers' receiving corps, Deebo Samuel (wrist) again was limited Thursday while wearing a blue non-contract jersey, and Jauan Jennings (hip) has yet to practice this week. That marks two of the team's top three wide receivers, which may spur San Francisco to get Pearsall back on the active roster for the first time since Sept. 2. Friday's injury report will unveil whether he has a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but the 49ers will need to activate him from the reserve/non-football injury list by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for the rookie first-round pick to have a chance to play this weekend.