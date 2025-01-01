Ricky Pearsall Injury: Falls ill, has chest injury

Pearsall was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an illness and a chest injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Since getting blanked three consecutive contests from Weeks 11-13, Pearsall has increased his sway in the 49ers' passing game in four straight games, culminating with career highs across the board (8-141-1 on 10 targets) during Monday's loss to the Lions. With his health now compromised, though, his status will be one to monitor as the week continues to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday at Arizona.