Ricky Pearsall Injury: Not returning to practice this week

Pearsall (chest) won't return to practice this week, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made the announcement Wednesday, two days after he said that a decision hadn't yet been made about when Pearsall might resume practicing. It's unclear how much the decision is about Pearsall needing more time to recover, as the 49ers may be slow-playing things because they don't need help at wide receiver with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings all healthy right now.