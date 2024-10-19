Ricky Pearsall Injury: Poised for season debut

Pearsall (chest) was activated off the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This was reported Friday, but the 49ers made it official with this transaction. With Jauan Jennings (hip) out ahead of the Super Bowl rematch, it'll be interesting to see how much work Pearsall will get right out of the gate. Chris Conley, the projected No. 3 target, is a capable veteran, but Pearsall, the team's 2024 first-round pick, was reportedly back working out only a few short weeks after suffering a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery Aug. 31, and San Francisco might be comfortable deploying its intriguing prospect as prominently as it can in this must-watch matchup.