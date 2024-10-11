Fantasy Football
Ricky Pearsall Injury: Practice window to open soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Pearsall (chest) will return to practice next week, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Shanahan thus confirmed a report from Albert Breer of NFL on Prime Video prior to Thursday's game at Seattle. The 49ers will need to make a procedural move to allow Pearsall to practice, but once his 21-day window to do so is opened, he'll begin the final stages of getting back into game shape since he suffered a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery Aug. 31.

