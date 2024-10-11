Ricky Pearsall Injury: Practice window to open soon

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Pearsall (chest) will return to practice next week, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Shanahan thus confirmed a report from Albert Breer of NFL on Prime Video prior to Thursday's game at Seattle. The 49ers will need to make a procedural move to allow Pearsall to practice, but once his 21-day window to do so is opened, he'll begin the final stages of getting back into game shape since he suffered a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery Aug. 31.