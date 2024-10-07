Ricky Pearsall Injury: Practice window won't open Week 6

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Pearsall (chest) will not have his practice window opened ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pearsall will continue his rehab process, with San Francisco facing a short week of practices en route to a Thursday night divisional matchup against Seattle. For the time being, the rookie first-round pick will remain on the reserve/non-football injury list due to a gunshot wound sustained during an attempted robbery on Aug. 31. The 49ers haven't yet offered a clear timetable for Pearsall's return to practice, but with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings all healthy, the team has no incentive to rush him back.