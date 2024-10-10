Ricky Pearsall Injury: Slated to practice next week

Pearsall (chest) is in line to return to practice next week, Albert Breer of NFL on Prime Video reports.

Pearsall has been focusing on rehab since suffering a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery on Aug. 31, residing on the reserve/non-football injury in the meantime. The 49ers may have precipitated his return if the receiving corps was dealing with anything other than nicks and bruises, but now that he's nearly six weeks removed from the event, the team will open his practice window in the near future.