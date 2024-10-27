Ricky Pearsall News: Gains 77 yards on SNF

Pearsall had four receptions on as many targets for 38 yards while adding a 39-yard rush in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Cowboys.

Pearsall followed his pro debut last week against Kansas City with 78 combined yards against Dallas on Sunday Night Football. The first-round rookie was more involved in his second game, garnering five touches after starting wideout Deebo Samuel (ribs) exited Sunday's victory for an already depleted receiver room. The 49ers will have the upcoming bye week to get healthy, so Pearsall may not be needed the way he was in Sunday's victory. That said, the rookie is worth a roster spot in most formats in the event San Francisco needs to rely on Pearsall following Brandon Aiyuk's (knee) season-ending injury and Samuel's uncertain status for Nov. 10 against Tampa Bay.