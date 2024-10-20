Ricky Pearsall News: Makes NFL debut Sunday

Pearsall (chest) made his pro debut in Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs, grabbing three receptions for 21 yards off of five targets in Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs,

Pearsall triumphantly made his NFL debut after suffering a natural injury to his left shoulder this preseason and then surviving a gunshot wound to the other shoulder from an off-field incident. The 2024 first-round selection saw his usage increase in the second half after starter Brandon Aiyuk went down with what is being feared as an ACL tear in the loss. Pearsall still has to make up for lost time before being fully integrated into head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, but the rookie is certainly worth a look if Aiyuk's injury proves to be serious ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Dallas.