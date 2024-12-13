Ricky Pearsall News: Struggles with four targets

Pearsall had one reception on four targets for 16 yards in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams.

Pearsall saw his highest target total since Week 10 (4-73-1), but he was only able to generate one reception off the increase workload. The 49ers offense stalled as an entire unit, so it's hard to put the blame for Thursday's anemic offensive output on the rookie. With San Francisco all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the team may opt to get a better look at Pearsall against Miami next Sunday.