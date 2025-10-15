Chuba Hubbard (calf) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, after Dowdle ran for 389 yards over the past two weeks. Hubbard was excellent last season and didn't do anything this September to warrant a benching, but the massive extent of Dowdle's recent production nonetheless creates questions about what the Carolina backfield will look like moving forward. The split for Week 7 won't necessarily be the split for the rest of the season, of course, and there may be room for multiple RBs to put up solid numbers against a subpar Jets defense.