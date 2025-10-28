While Hubbard was sidelined with a calf injury in Weeks 5 and 6, Dowdle took full advantage of his opportunity to serve as Carolina's lead back, amassing 473 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in wins over the Dolphins and Cowboys. In the two games since he returned from the injury, Hubbard stepped back in as the Panthers' starter but has alternated series with Dowdle. During that two-game stretch, Dowdle has handily outperformed Hubbard, averaging 5.3 yards on 25 carries compared to Hubbard's 2.5-yard average on 26 carries. Though Hubbard may be on the field for the first snap of this coming Sunday's game in Green Bay, Canales' comments point to the touches out of the Carolina backfield tilting more dramatically into Dowdle's favor. Assuming that's the case, fantasy managers would be able to deploy Dowdle will more confidence in Week 9, after the timeshare arrangement in the previous two games made it more difficult to project him taking on a larger workload.