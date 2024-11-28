Fantasy Football
Riley Moss headshot

Riley Moss Injury: Estimated as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Moss (knee) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's practice estimate.

Moss suffered an MCL injury in the second quarter of the Broncos' 29-19 win over the Raiders this past Sunday. Denver held a walkthrough Thursday, so Moss will have two chances this week to return to practice and give himself a chance at playing against the Browns on Monday. In the 11 regular-season games prior to his MCL injury, Moss accrued 67 tackles (49 solo), seven pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Riley Moss
Denver Broncos
