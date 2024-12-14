Fantasy Football
Riley Patterson headshot

Riley Patterson News: Set to kick for CLE in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 10:59am

The Browns elevated Patterson on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Patterson signed with Cleveland's practice squad Tuesday and appears set to take over placekicking duties for the club. As a result, it's likely that Dustin Hopkins -- who has made just 16 of 25 field-goal attempts this season -- will part ways with the Browns. Patterson has one appearance under his belt this year, making all three extra-point tries with no field-goal attempts Week 9 against Houston while he was with the Jets.

Riley Patterson
Cleveland Browns
