Riley Patterson News: Stepping in as new kicker

The Falcons will sign Patterson off the Browns' practice squad Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Atlanta set to place Younghoe Koo (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, Patterson is poised to serve as the Falcons' kicker for the final three games of the regular season. Patterson has bounced around between five different organizations in 2024, having spent time in training camp with the Jaguars and Commanders before making his season debut in Week 9, when the Jets signed him as a one-week replacement for Greg Zuerlein (knee). Patterson then landed with Atlanta's practice squad before getting cut earlier in December and catching on with the Browns, who elevated him from their practice squad last week to replace the struggling Dustin Hopkins as their kicker in a 21-7 loss to the Chiefs. With the Browns having since reaffirmed their commitment to Hopkins, Patterson will head back to Atlanta and will make his third appearance of the season this Sunday against the Giants.