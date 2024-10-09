Riq Woolen Injury: Missing Week 6

Woolen (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Woolen was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation after sustaining an ankle injury during the Seahawks' Week 5 loss to the Giants, so it's no surprise he won't make it back in time for Thursday's divisional matchup. With Woolen sidelined in Week 6, expect Dee Williams and Nehemiah Pritchett to see increased work with Seattle's first-team defense.