Robert Lewis News: Slated to sign with Vikings
Lewis is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.
Lewis was highly productive at Georgia State and opted to spend his final college season at Auburn. However, he got lost in the SEC depth chart and produced just 16 receptions for 155 yards and no touchdowns across 10 games. Lewis will aim to make an impact on special teams to secure a role with the Vikings.
