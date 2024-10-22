Robert Tonyan News: Let go by Minnesota again

The Vikings released Tonyan on Tuesday.

Tonyan was signed to the Vikings' active roster Oct. 19 for the second time this season to serve as the No. 3 tight end behind Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt. With T.J. Hockenson (knee) on track to return from injured reserve for Week 8 or 9, there doesn't appear to be room for Tonyan, and he will be released for the second time this month. Tonyan could stick around in Minnesota and sign with the practice squad again, but he has an opportunity to explore his options and sign with a team in need of depth at tight end.