2024 Chicago Bears Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Chicago Bears

Entering the third season with coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles leading the team, the Bears are hopeful they're on track to compete both now and for years to come. The defense will look to take the next step after playing well in the second half of 2023. On offense, drafting Caleb Williams carries the expectation that Chicago found a franchise quarterback. Plus, the Bears surrounded the rookie with an excellent group of skill-position players. In the end, though, it may take more than one year for this team to be dangerous.

Chicago Bears 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus (Year 3)

Matt Eberflus (Year 3) Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Shane Waldron (Year 1) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Eric Washington (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme

Eric Washington (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 7

Full 2024 Chicago Bears Depth Chart

Full 2023 Chicago Bears Stats

Stats to Know for the Chicago Bears

2023 Record: 7-10

7-10 2023 Strength of Schedule: .464 (28th)

.464 (28th) 2023 Point Differential: -19 (T-19th)

-19 (T-19th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 57% (29th)

57% (29th) 2023 PROE: -4.9% (27th)

-4.9% (27th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 19th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,097 (9th) 1,035 (28th) Points 360 (18th) 379 (20th) Turnovers 25 (T-21st) 28 (T-5th) Yards 5,495 (20th) 5,511 (12th) Rush Yards 2,399 (2nd) 1,468 (1st) Pass Yards 3,096 (27th) 4,043 (25th) Drives 184 (19th) 184 (T-12th) Yards per Drive 29.8 (15th) 29.8 (16th) Points per Drive 1.90 (13th) 1.88 (17th)

Chicago Bears 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Chicago Bears 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Quarterbacks often are the key to winning in the NFL. Many analysts believe that Caleb Williams was the best passer in the 2024 Draft. When a rookie QB is selected No. 1 overall, the team obtaining that player may lack strong weapons. That's not the case in Chicago.

In 2023, DJ Moore posted 1,364 receiving yards with nine scores after coming over from the Panthers. This year, Keenan Allen also was acquired via trade. As a Charger, Allen tallied at least 1,138 yards and six touchdowns in five of the last seven seasons. Chicago also used the ninth overall pick in this year's draft to select Rome Odunze. The receivers will be joined by TE Cole Kmet, who is coming off a 719-yard season.

In addition, the Bears added RB D'Andre Swift in free agency. As a runner, he's averaged 4.6 YPC in his career. And during his time in Detroit, he averaged 399 receiving yards per year. If Chicago can get opposing defenses to focus on the aforementioned pass catchers, Swift could have ample space to operate in both areas.

While Williams transitions to the NFL, he'll work with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who just got back-to-back career years out of Geno Smith in Seattle. Waldron also integrated three wide receivers into the offense and should be able to do the same for the Bears. With the weapons in this offense, there's a chance it quickly reaches top-15 level. However, it may take until 2025 for this unit to approach its ceiling.

Chicago Bears 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Rome Odunze

Odunze could be limited to work in three-receiver sets, as Chicago has DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. When that occurs, it's likely Allen kicks into the slot, which should allow Odunze to play outside. Opposing defenses will likely prioritize slowing the veterans. As a result, Odunze should see plenty of single coverage, allowing him to use his excellent route running and ability to produce yardage after the catch to post big numbers. Even with limited snaps, Odunze could erupt.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Khalil Herbert

Chicago has Roschon Johnson and D'Andre Swift atop the RB depth chart, so Herbert seems to be the odd man out. The path to fantasy relevance for Herbert may be as an early-down runner. While Swift has averaged 4.6 yards per carry in his career, Herbert is a shade above him at 4.9 YPC. In 2023, Herbert had superior broken tackle and yards after contact rates compared to Swift. If given a chance, Herbert may be the better runner and take on a larger than expected role.

Chicago Bears 2024 Team Futures

Bears Super Bowl 59 odds: 35-1 (15th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(15th) Matt Eberflus 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 8-1 (1st) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(1st) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 9.5 (T-11th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Chicago Bears 2024 Player Futures

Chicago Bears 2024 Schedule