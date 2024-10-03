Robert Tonyan News: Moves to active roster

Tonyan signed with the Vikings' 53-man roster from their practice squad Thursday.

Tonyan has been elevated each of the last two weeks, seeing 10 snaps on offense, but not yet receiving a target. The veteran tight end's promotion comes with Josh Oliver (wrist) currently questionable for Sunday's game in London against the Jets and T.J. Hockenson (knee) still likely at least another week away from returning. If Oliver is unable to suit up for the contest, Tonyan and Johnny Mundt will likely be the only healthy tight ends for the Vikings in Week 5.