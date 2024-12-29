Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Romeo Doubs headshot

Romeo Doubs News: Little output on 11 targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Doubs recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Doubs stepped up in the absence of Christian Watson (knee) to record a season-high 11 targets and seven catches. He had an inefficient showing with the expanded opportunity overall, though he did manage back-to-back receptions of 18 and 13 yards late in the fourth quarter to help set up a Green Bay touchdown to highlight his performance. If Watson can return in Week 18 against the Bears, Doubs is likely to return to his more typical role of around five or six targets.

Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now