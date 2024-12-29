Romeo Doubs News: Little output on 11 targets

Doubs recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Doubs stepped up in the absence of Christian Watson (knee) to record a season-high 11 targets and seven catches. He had an inefficient showing with the expanded opportunity overall, though he did manage back-to-back receptions of 18 and 13 yards late in the fourth quarter to help set up a Green Bay touchdown to highlight his performance. If Watson can return in Week 18 against the Bears, Doubs is likely to return to his more typical role of around five or six targets.